Ecochlor Expands Innovative “Green Marine” Offerings with Armada Technologies Agreement

Ecochlor, Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of a Collaborative Agreement with Armada Technologies, LLC. As part of the Agreement, Ecochlor will provide Armada with technical assistance and global sales and marketing support.

Andrew Marshall, Ecochlor CEO comments: “I am very excited to introduce the Armada system to the maritime industry. In comparison to hull lubrication competitors, the Armada system has a relatively low installation and operating cost. Its unique design uses less power than other hull lubrication technologies, decouples speed from drag reduction and is easier to maintain. This provides an economic payback to the shipowner within a shorter period of time. A complete win for owners looking to reduce their carbon footprint whilst reducing costs!”

The Armada hull air lubrication system is expected to be available to shipowners by the end of 2022. The system will deliver an estimated fuel saving of 10 – 12% depending on hull design and is effective regardless of fuel type, making it a key technology in transitioning to zero carbon fuels.

“This Agreement with Ecochlor, a top-tiered, respected, global company, offers us the strong engineering, sales and marketing support that we need to jump into the maritime industry. We are very much looking forward to collaborating with their very experienced Team and our future alliance,” said Alexander Routledge, CEO of Armada,” said Alexander Routledge, CEO of Armada.

Routledge explains the concept behind the technology: “Our system is more advanced than any other hull lubrication technology on the market today. Armada utilizes the ship’s own forward motion to help drive the system. An eductor is used to draw air in whilst a series of micro bubble emitters distribute the bubble swarm under the ship; this significantly reduces drag, offering clear and immediate benefits to any shipowner looking to reduce emissions on their ships.”

Ecochlor has a long-term strategy of diversification from being solely-focused in ballast water management to offering additional ”green marine” technology solutions to shipowners through their own internal R&D as well as collaboration and partnerships with other maritime companies. The Armada collaboration further expands their innovative environmental technology offerings to the maritime industry.

Source: Ecochlor