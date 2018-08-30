Ecochlor Offers the First BWTS Compliance Guarantee

Ecochlor is pleased to announce the first ballast water treatment system (BWTS) compliance guarantee. The “EcoCareTM Compliance Guarantee” demonstrates Ecochlor’s commitment to stand firmly behind their products and services. This guarantee not only mitigates risk, but it will provide clients with the assurance they are investing in the best system available today and into future.

EcoCareTM is a multifaceted guarantee that ensures regulatory compliance with IMO, USCG and individual U.S. state standards. Additionally, the guarantee addresses system efficacy as it pertains to treating ballast water for invasive species contamination. Finally, it insures against financial penalties up to $1,000,000* relating to possible fines, port charges, delays and off-hire if ballast water properly treated using Ecochlor’s BWTS fails an invasive species test.

John Morganti, Ecochlor’s VP of Sales & Marketing said, “Ecochlor is dedicated to serving our clients well-beyond the usual ballast water treatment industry expectations. The EcoCareTM guarantee is included with the purchase of an Ecochlor BWTS at no additional cost. The guarantee expresses our dedication and commitment to providing the very highest standards in support of our clients’ ballasting operations.”

The Ecochlor® BWTS provides an efficient, environmentally superior solution that complies with all enacted and proposed invasive species standards and regulations. EcoCareTM makes the investment in an Ecochlor BWTS sensible because it eliminates non compliance risk and provides peace of mind that when using an Ecochlor system, your vessels’ ballast water will never fail an invasive species test.



Source: Ecochlor