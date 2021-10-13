Ecochlor Receives NAMEPA “2021 Marine Environment Innovation” Award

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) has chosen Ecochlor, Inc. as the recipient of the “2021 Marine Environmental Innovation” award based on their new no-filter EcoOne™ and EcoOne Hybrid™ ballast water management systems (BWMSs).

The Ecochlor EcoOne™ filterless and hybrid systems have the same, powerful, core treatment technology as the standard Ecochlor® BWMS, but they operate with less equipment and need less maintenance – providing an even longer life-cycle for the system. Less equipment means a reduction in Ecochlor’s environmental footprint, both in component manufacturing and shipping, as well as during system installation with as much as 40% savings in piping and 30 to 50% savings for cabling.

“Key benefits of the EcoOne™ BWMS are the low energy consumption due to both the core technology not using power to create the disinfectant and the elimination of the filter, which also makes the system even more reliable and easier to use,” said Steve Candito, Ecochlor CEO.

“Additionally, EcoOne™ has the capability to take advantage of gravity ballasting on intake and discharge, offering even further energy savings. With the lowest BWMS power consumption in the industry, EcoOne™ not only eliminates the spread of invasive species, but also reduces Green House Gas (GHG) emissions as compared to competing BWMSs. The EcoOne™ system supports our vessel owner client’s carbon neutrality goals and is considered a perfect match for future Zero-Emissions-Vessels which (at least in ports) could operate on battery power alone.”

“We are so proud of the work that our recipients are doing and the incredible things they have accomplished,” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and Executive Director of NAMEPA. “It is NAMEPA’s mission to provide a forum for this discussion and an honor to highlight their efforts, along with community partners who share our values to “Save our Seas”.

Source: Ecochlor