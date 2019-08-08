Ecological inspections temporarily halted in the Ukraine

Our correspondent Dias Marine Consulting reports that the Ukrainian president has commissioned the Head of the Ukraine Sea Ports Authority to stop State Ecological Inspection attending vessels in Ukrainian ports pending a review of their activities.

The ecological inspections have been halted for 2 months, up to around 21 September 2019. To date, the correspondent is not aware of any ecological inspections taking place. Members are advised to inform correspondents and the club of any attempts by ecological inspectors to conduct inspections at ports in the Ukraine.

We refer to our two previous web alerts concerning ecological inspections in Ukraine, found in the links on the right.

We thank our correspondent Dias Marine Consulting for this update.

Source: Standard Club