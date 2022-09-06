ECONNECT Energy to deliver two jettyless IQuay units to New Fortress Energy

ECONNECT Energy is currently fabricating two jettyless IQuay units to deliver to New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) Fast LNG projects. NFE’s Fast LNG (FLNG) is a modular LNG production facility which will provide a low-cost supply of LNG for the growing global demand. Following the recent NFE announcement that it will deploy multiple Fast LNG units of 1.4 MTPA for LNG production in the Gulf of Mexico, ECONNECT Energy will provide the offshore transfer solutions for LNG & gas transfer between NFE’s offshore production and storage units.

“We are proud to be selected as a partner for NFE’s Fast LNG projects, advancing energy security for Europe and accelerating the global transition into cleaner energy,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO of ECONNECT Energy. “Our IQuay allows for gas and LNG transfer operations in extreme weather conditions with rapid deployment, consistent with NFE’s innovative approach to energy infrastructure development.”

The ongoing delivery from ECONNECT Energy leverages the company’s marine infrastructure and LNG transfer operations experience, as it is designed to be scalable as well as compatible with a wide range of FSUs and FSRUs for continuous high-pressure gas or LNG transfer. The jettyless scope will accelerate consumer access to natural gas.

ECONNECT Energy’s patented transfer system, the IQuay, made history with the world’s first jettyless, floating transfer of LNG in 2017, and has since been adapted for a variety of applications– from upstream LNG and green ammonia production to downstream carbon-free fuel and CCS. The various IQuay solutions are suitable for permanent or semi-permanent installations, whereby LNG, ammonia, hydrogen and CO2 can be safely and efficiently transferred between supply and storage facility. Flexibility is inherent in the system’s design, meaning the system can be connected to any FSU or FSRU, and is designed to operate in harsh offshore conditions.

NFE’s Fast LNG liquefaction design pairs the latest advancements in modular, midsize liquefaction technology with jack up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule than today’s floating liquefaction vessels and onshore liquefaction terminals. NFE targets operations in H1 2023.

Source: ECONNECT Energy