Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Economou Looking to Acquire DryShips Inc. Through SPII Holdings

Economou Looking to Acquire DryShips Inc. Through SPII Holdings

in Hellenic Shipping News 14/06/2019

DryShips Inc., a diversified owner and operator of ocean going cargo vessels, announced it has received a non-binding offer letter from SPII Holdings Inc., (“SPII Holdings”), a company controlled by our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. George Economou, which proposes a transaction pursuant to which the Company would be merged into a subsidiary of SPII Holdings. The board of directors of the Company has formed a special committee consisting solely of disinterested directors to consider the proposal.

The Company is a diversified owner and operator of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. As of June 13, 2019, the Company operates a fleet of 32 vessels comprised of (i) 6 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 9 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 3 Aframax tankers; (vi) 2 Suezmax tankers; and (vii) 6 Offshore Support Vessels, including 2 Platform Supply and 4 Oil Spill Recovery Vessels.

DryShips’ common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market where it trades under the symbol “DRYS.”
Source: DryShips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software