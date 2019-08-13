Ecopetrol announces dates for the Colombian ex-dividend period

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) informs that according to the regulation of the Colombia Securities Exchange, the Colombian ex-dividend period for Ecopetrol’s shares begins on April 17, 2019.

The ex-dividend period corresponds to the first business day for the dividend payment (April 25, 2019) and the four (4) trading days immediately prior to that date. Therefore, those persons who buy stock during this period will not be entitled to receive dividends on the relevant dividend payment date.

As approved by the Company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting held on March 29, 2019, the dividend for minority shareholders will be paid April 25, 2019, in a single installment.

Furthermore, the majority shareholder will be paid in three equal installments, on April 25, 2019, June 25, 2019 and September 25, 2019, as resolved by the Company’s General Shareholders’ Meeting. The information on the equal payment amounts for the Nation’s dividend updates the information presented on page 126 of the Company’s annual report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2019.

Source: Ecopetrol