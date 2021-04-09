Ecoslops 2020 Annual Results: Significant Strengthening Of The Business Model Following The Launch Of The Scarabox®; Fiscal Year 2020 Marked By The Covid-19 Health Crisis

Ecoslops, the cleantech company that brings oil into the circular economy, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 8 April 2021.

Significant commercial acceleration on the Scarabox® project (formerly Mini P2R): Signature of 3 letters of intent in 2020, including one converted into a sales contract in 2021;

Solid balance sheet allowing the continuation of investments and development projects;

Revenues of € 5.75M and EBITDA of € (3.0) M, mainly impacted by the effects of the health crisis and its repercussions on activities in Portugal.

Key highlights of the 2020 fiscal year

The group as a whole was strongly impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis and its repercussions on the price of oil products.

After the first two months of very good activity at the beginning of 2020, following on from 2019, the health crisis quickly had the following consequences for the rest of the year:

In addition to the usual planned maintenance shutdowns, the Sines unit in Portugal was forced to stop for 37 days due to the shutdown and subsequent sharp slowdown in customer activity in a country that was very badly hit, particularly in the second half of the year. As a result, the P2R unit produced 21,639 tonnes and sold 18,737 tonnes in 2020 (compared to 25,796 and 23,048 tonnes in 2019), i.e. decreases of 16% and 19% respectively. Apart from these impacts, the yields and quality of the products were in line with expectations and confirm the technical excellence of the facility, which has processed nearly 120,000T of residues since its launch;

As regards the Marseille unit, in addition to the total closure of the site from 17 March to 11 May 2020, the health crisis had the effect of disrupting many suppliers and subcontractors and limiting the number of people working on the site. Commissioning is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Another effect of the health crisis was the sharp drop in the price of petroleum products from the beginning of March 2020 until the end of 2020. The average Brent price for 2020 was €37.9/bbl, 34% lower than the 2019 average price of €57.3/bbl.

For these reasons, the group recorded a significant drop in turnover of -35% in 2020, from €8.83m in 2019 to €5.75m in 2020. This decrease is broken down into a -44% decrease in Refined Products (-20% volume effect and -24% price effect) and -7% in Port Services.

At the same time, the group has decided to maintain or even increase its resources on current projects (Marseille, Scarabox®, design studies) in order not to jeopardise the future. The decrease in turnover, and the corresponding gross margin, therefore results in an equivalent loss in EBITDA.

The group managed to limit the impact of this drop in activity on its cash flow. Despite an EBITDA of €(3) million, it was able to contain its operating cash flow to €(1.4) million.

On the other hand, and in preparation for the future, the year 2020 was also marked by major advances in the development of the group’s strategy and its growth levers:

The renewal of the operating permit for the Sines unit (obtained on 25 February 2021). This renewal was accompanied by the granting of a «Seveso Haut» storage permit allowing Ecoslops Portugal to increase its capacity from 5,000 m3 to 20,000 m3. This will enable the company to take a much more opportunistic and flexible approach to procurement in the future;

Significant acceleration of the technical and commercial development of the Scarabox® (new commercial name of the Mini-P2R) in its final version. The group signed 3 letters of intent in 2020 (plus one in February 2021), one of which has already been converted into a sales contract in March 2021 for a customer in Cameroon. With many other prospects, the Scarabox® is a new strategic growth area that is likely to rapidly achieve as much turnover as our own factories in Portugal and France;

Continued investment in Marseille with €9M disbursed over the period and financed by bank drawdowns in 2020: €5M from the European Investment Bank and €6.5M from the BNP Paribas/HSBC/Banque Populaire Méditerranée banking pool;

The continuation of studies on the three P2R projects in progress: Antwerp, Egypt and Singapore.

Strengthening of the Ecoslops business model

With the launch of the Scarabox®, the group’s development is now based on 2 activities instead of one. The P2R and the Scarabox® have in common that they offer technical and economical solutions to the problems posed by the pollution of air, water or land by various hydrocarbon residues. They are the result of the group’s unique know-how in vacuum distillation and rgeneration of residues into genuine petroleum products, substitutes for the import or manufacture of such products from crude oil. Because of their 100% circular nature, these solutions are both synonymous with C02 savings when compared to what exists.

The P2R business (for which Ecoslops designs, builds, finances and operates the industrial facility) is aimed at mature markets, typically in developed countries with high regulatory barriers, benefiting from large residue sources (30,000 T/year or more).

The Scarabox® activity (for which Ecoslops manufactures and sells equipment to the final customer as well as a 5 to 10 year operating and technical assistance license) is particularly adapted for developing countries or countries far away from industrial treatment centres (e.g. islands), with smaller quantities of waste (around 7,000 T/year or scattered waste deposits, including waste oils.

These two activities are complementary (know-how, teams, references, etc.) but largely independent in terms of development. P2R revenues are linked to oil prices, while Scarabox® revenues are based on the number of units sold and in service (largely or totally independent of oil prices).

Consolidated income statement 2020 (in k€)

The decrease in operating income of €(3.4)M is broken down into €(3.1)M of lower turnover, €(1.3)M related to non-recurring items 2019 (see above) and +€0.9M of inventoried production (construction of the Scarabox®).

Purchases of goods and raw materials consist of slops for €2.3m and supplies for the manufacture of the Scarabox® for €0.7m.

The 7% increase in personnel costs is mainly due to the full-year impact of the recruitments made in 2019.

Financial expenses increased by €0.1 million, directly related to the bank loans drawn down during the year.

Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2020

Financial position and cash flows

As at 31 December 2020, the Group had almost €7.9m of cash (+€2m compared to 31 December 2019) and net debt of €18.6m (vs €7.2m as at 31 December 2019). The change in cash flow can be broken down as follows:

Corporate income tax represents an income of €0.1m and breaks down into a tax income of €0.5m relating to the research tax credit and tax credit for business development expenses, a current tax charge of €(0.1)m for Ecoslops Portugal and finally an impairment charge on the deferred tax assets of Ecoslops Portugal of €(0.3)m in order to take into account the impact of the health crisis on the future use of tax loss carryforwards.

