Ecoslops And Parlym Join Forces To Develop Local Recycling Of Waste Oils On The African Continent With The Scarabox

The two French companies, with complementary expertise, have entered into a partnership covering 25 countries to accelerate the deployment of the Scarabox® on the African continent. This agreement will take the form of a joint venture (Parlym 80%/Ecoslops 20%) which purpose be to invest with a majority stake in the local projects co-developed and financed by the two partners.

In the very short term, Parlym will take, alongside Ecoslops, a minority stake in Valtech Energy in Cameroon (first client of the Scarabox®). The two partners also aim to make a second investment in 2023 in Ivory Coast, once the regulatory approvals will have been obtained.

Complementary know-how

Ecoslops is a company specialised in the circular economy applied to hydrocarbon waste. With more than 10 years of experience in operating micro-refinery units, the company has launched an innovative automated containerised solution: the Scarabox®.

Parlym is specialised in the engineering of energy infrastructure projects in the nuclear, oil & gas and renewable energy sectors. With a turnover of more than €150 million, 50% of which is generated in France and 50% in Africa (where it has been established for more than 50 years), Parlym has recognised experience in carrying out hazard studies, environmental impact assessments and project management assistance in many countries.

The two partners master the entire value chain: environmental impact studies, filing of permits, design of units and sites, financing, construction and operation of industrial units.

A new circular economy offer for Africa

The Scarabox® is a micro-refinery unit that recycles hydrocarbon residues locally (marine and landbased petroleum waste and used lub oil) into fuel and light bitumen for the surrounding industries. Thanks to their partnership, Ecoslops and Parlym are able to partner with producers and collectors of hydrocarbon residues to set up and finance Scarabox® projects wherever market studies have shown their potential for profitability.

Both companies, driven by both business objectives and social responsibility, are committed to promoting the development of the circular economy on the African continent. By giving value to this hazardous waste and offering a recycling solution based on the best technologies and know-how, this partnership around the development of the Scarabox® should prevent more waste from being inappropriately dumped in the natural ecosystem.

Johann Charrier, CEO of Groupe Parlym said:

“Through this new partnership, we are bringing a new solution for a virtuous and circular economy on the African territory. We are delighted to rely on Ecoslops to reduce our environmental footprint.

This fits perfectly with the energy transition objectives we have set for ourselves by 2027.”

Vincent Favier, CEO of Ecoslops said:

“Since the launch of our Scarabox® solution, we have been looking for a strong industrial and financial partner with an extensive network in the energy sector in Africa. Parlym is the best possible partner for this project and we are confident that this association will effectively accelerate the development of these innovative and urgently needed recycling units.”

This is a major step forward for the development of the circular economy of hydrocarbon residues on the African continent, fulfilling Ecoslops’ ambition to become, like Parlym, a major French industrial group operating internationally.

Source: Ecoslops