Ecoslops confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy, confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME system.

Ecoslops meets all the eligibility criteria of the PEA-PME system as indicated in the application decree dated March 4, 2014.

Are eligible for the PEA-PME the shares of European companies with less than 5,000 employees and whose annual turnover is less than 1,500 million euros or the total balance sheet less than 2,000 million euros.

Consequently, Ecoslops shares can continue to be integrated into PEA-PME accounts, which, as a reminder, benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional Pan Epargne en Actions (PEA).

Source: Ecoslops