Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Ecoslops confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME

Ecoslops confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME

in International Shipping News 14/01/2020

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy, confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME system.

Ecoslops meets all the eligibility criteria of the PEA-PME system as indicated in the application decree dated March 4, 2014.

Are eligible for the PEA-PME the shares of European companies with less than 5,000 employees and whose annual turnover is less than 1,500 million euros or the total balance sheet less than 2,000 million euros.

Consequently, Ecoslops shares can continue to be integrated into PEA-PME accounts, which, as a reminder, benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional Pan Epargne en Actions (PEA).
Source: Ecoslops

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software