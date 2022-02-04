Ecoslops ESG Rating Continues To Rise Within The Gaia Research Panel

The Ecoslops Group is pleased to present its results for the Gaïa Research 2021 campaign (covering the year 2020), and to confirm the continuity of its progression in terms of ESG performance.

The Gaïa Research Panel has increased in 2021 from 230 companies to 390. Ecoslops is in 170th place in this new enlarged general ranking, with an overall score of 68/100, an increase of 5 points compared to the previous year.

The company confirms its performance in particular in the category of companies with a turnover of less than €150M, as it is now ranked 12th/140 (compared to 12th/78 in the previous campaign)

With a score of 85/100 on environmental criteria, the company is above the industry benchmark (61/100 on average), as well as in the social field with 70/100 (compared to 59/100 for the benchmark), and improved in Governance with 64/100 (within the benchmark average).

Ecoslops’ continued progress in ESG ratings reflects the constant efforts made internally in favor of sustainable development.

Source: Ecoslops