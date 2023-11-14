Ecoslops: Esg Rating Up for the 5th Year Running. 2023 Gold Medal and 1st in Its Sub-Sector Ranking

Ecoslops, the cleantech company that is bringing oil into the circular economy, is pleased to announce a further increase in its ESG rating by Ethifinance ESG ratings (formerly Gaïa Research).

For the 2022 campaign, the Ecoslops Group has been awarded a score of 79/100, an increase for the 5th consecutive year.

The increase in the 2022 rating is linked to the implementation of various actions, particularly in the areas of human resources management, skills development and environmental footprint. This progress has earned Ecoslops the Ethifinance ESG ratings gold medal for the 2nd year running.

Position in the various Ethifinance ESG ratings :

• National ranking (France): 24th/310

• Ranking <€150m turnover (Europe): 10th/416

• Industry ranking (Europe): 4th/272

• Top 5 companies in the «services to professionals» sub-sector: 1st place

The company’s excellent ESG performance continues to stand out from the various geographical and sector benchmarks.

Source: Ecoslops Group