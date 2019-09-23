Ecoslops joins the United Nations Global Compact

Following the application for membership sent by Mr Vincent Favier to Mr António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, Ecoslops officially joins the United Nations Global Compact, the largest international voluntary engagement initiative on sustainable development.

Launched in 2000 by Kofi Annan, the Global Compact of the United Nations is an international framework of voluntary commitment urging economic actors to adopt a socially responsible approach and to integrate and promote 10 principles relating to human rights, standards labor, the environment and the fight against corruption. The movement now has more than 13,000 members worldwide. It is also the starting point for any organization seeking to own and support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in September 2015 by the UN. These goals are a universal agenda to be implemented by 2030 to build a better world together.

Source: Ecoslops