Ecoslops Portugal Successfully Renews And Extends Its Operating License

Ecoslops Portugal, a subsidiary of the Ecoslops group, is pleased to announce the renewal of its operating license, constituted of an extended storage license (change from SEVESO low threshold to SEVESO high threshold) and an environmental license.

This renewal and extension are proof that Ecoslops operates its unit according to the best world standards thanks to competent teams and adequate facilities (no major investment is required). The SEVESO high threshold status will allow Ecoslops Portugal to go from 5,000 m3 to more than 20,000 m3 of storage. It will allow a more flexible approach to sourcing in the future and therefore to cushion the ups and downs in the supply chain.

Ecoslops Portugal is today one of the few holders in Europe of SEVESO high threshold permits to treat hydrocarbon waste (with or without water), thus benefiting from an additional commercial and industrial advantage in the long term.

Source: Ecoslops