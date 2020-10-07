Ecoslops, Sara & E-Companie Sign A Letter Of Intent For A Mini P2r Unit In Martiniqueparis, October 5, 2020

Ecoslops, SARA(subsidiary of Rubis group) and E-Compagnie (subsidiary of SEEN group) are pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent for a Mini P2R in Martinique.This agreement provides for the installation of a lube oil and marine oil residue treatment unit, its local integration, operator training and multi-year technical assistance.

This unit, designed and built by Ecoslops, will be located at the Raffinerie des Antilles and operated by SARA, with the assistance of E-Compagnie and Ecoslops. Residues will be collected and prepared beforehand by E-Companie. The partners plan a commissioning of the unit in the second half of 2021.

This innovative solution enables local recovery of hazardous waste according to the principles of the circular economy. It avoids their transport over very long maritime distances, thereby reducing the associated cost and CO2 emissions, and generates immediate economic benefits for the territory.

This agreement is the third of this type for Ecoslops after those signed with Aquaflore in Agadir in Morocco, and with Valtech Energy in Kribi in Cameroon.



Source: Ecoslops