Ecoslops signs the United Nations Sustainable Ocean Principles

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy, announces the signature of the United Nation Sustainable Ocean Principles.

Launched in September 2019, the Sustainable Ocean Principles were developed in consultation with stakeholders from the private sector, NGOs, academic institutions and UN agencies. They are intended to build upon and supplement the overarching Ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Vincent FAVIER, CEO declared: “We are pleased to be joining business leaders from around the world in setting clear and shared principles though the Sustainable Ocean Principles. As a circular economy company, we are proud to contribute to oceans free of hydrocarbon residues by recycling them into new fuels, and to support and promote these Sustainable Ocean principles throughout our value chain.”

As a UN Global Compact signatory, Ecoslops is particularly involved in the Sustainable Ocean Principle n°3: “Take action to prevent pollution affecting the ocean, reduce gas emissions in their operations to prevent the ocean warming and acidification, and work towards a circular economy.”

Source: Ecoslops