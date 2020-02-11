ECSA And ESPO To Discuss Decarbonisation Of Shipping On 19 February

On 19 February at 11 am, European shipowners and ports will discuss the latest developments in the reduction of shipping’s carbon footprint during a workshop organised by ECSA and ESPO in the framework of the European Shipping Week.

Shipowners will present what they have been doing so far to reduce GHG emissions. Port representatives will likewise discuss their contributions and address the consequences of the energy transition for ports. A debate between shipowners, ports and the European Commission will conclude the workshop.

Practical information:

• Workshop: Decarbonising the shipping industry: What’s already happening and how can we help accelerate it?

• 19 February, 11 am to 2 pm

• Venue: The Hotel, Boulevard de Waterloo 38, Brussels

• Detailed programme and all further details can be found here.

Participation is free of charge, but registration is required due to the limited number of places.

Source: ESPO