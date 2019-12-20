ECSA dry bulk freight rates underpinned by rising grain exports from Argentina

Freight rates for grain exports from the east coast of South America have risen of late, supported by a sharp rise in grain sales out of Argentina ahead of an expected increase in the export tariff by the new government.

Alberto Fernandez, elected president on October 27, announced a rise in export taxes last weekend.

While Argentina exported 285,133 mt of wheat in October and 660,000 mt in November — both lower year on year, December’s exports were set to rise a third year on year to 2.8 million mt, an Argentina-based analyst said.

The higher export volumes pushed demand for dry bulk ships in the East Coast of South America region. The number of Supramax and Ultramax vessels fixed from November 15 to December 16 was 70% higher than during the October 14 to November 14 period, according to S&P Global Platts data.

After dropping to $30.25/mt on November 15, the Santos to Qingdao grain route, basis 50,000 mt, was assessed at$36.50/mt Wednesday, just below a $37.00/mt high seen Monday, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Farmers’ intentions Argentina’s move to increase export taxes could impact the planting intentions of farmers, with a possible decline in corn and wheat crops, sources said.

So far, corn planting in Argentina in the 2019/20 season has reached 54.7% of the total projected area of 6.3 million hectares, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

With the increase in corn and wheat export tariffs to 15% from 6.7%, farmers may rethink their strategy and instead plant beans, sources said. Uncertainty over farmers’ intentions could shift the next harvest season, or even prevent farmers from selling their crops to exporters.

While exporters have originated 11.8 million mt of wheat, they could sell some wheat to domestic mills in 2020,the Argentina-based analyst said.

“But I do not think a deep reduction should be expected, as both crops [corn and wheat] are still profitable at15% [export] tax, at least at current prices,” the analyst said.

Looking ahead, any reduced availability of grain exports would push down the demand component of the freight market in the region.

Freight market participants said time charter rates for Supramax ships to be in the $13,000-$14,000/d region plus respective ballast bonuses. That would come off the back of low cargo requirements expectations and issues with 0.5% sulfur marine fuel availability.

Weaker demand for dry bulk freight from the region and the nagging issue of who will pay for higher marine fuelcosts may create an uncertain period after market participants come back from the holiday season, sources said.

