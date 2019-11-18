ECSA: “IMO Intersessional Working Group meeting was good and fruitful preparatory work”

To rectify statements put forward by organisations such as the Clean Shipping Coalition, ECSA stresses the IMO’s Intersessional Working Group meeting that took place this week in London was good and fruitful preparatory work.

“We strongly believe that efficient decision-making is vital when it comes to something as important as the global fight against climate change,” said Martin Dorsman, ECSA’s Secretary-General.

“However, contrary to the claims by the CSC, the IMO Intersessional meeting was not meant to take any decision, but to prepare for the MEPC 75 starting March 30, 2020. The European shipping industry, under the umbrella of the International Chamber of Shipping, is keen to see results at that moment that deliver on both short- and medium-term measures. It will show to EU regulators that the IMO is the most appropriate global platform to effectively reduce CO2 emissions from shipping.”

During this week’s Intersessional meeting, a majority of ambitious member states, particularly from Europe, decided to cooperate closely with core states from Asia and South America in order to be able to adopt concrete CO2 reduction measures as early as next spring for the MEPC 75.

The decarbonisation of shipping is both necessary and crucial. It is imperative for us to find an international solution in order to produce results. Special regional approaches distort competition and do not deliver. Shipping is the most international mode of transport – it simply cannot be confined by national or regional borders.

Source: ECSA