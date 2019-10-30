ECSA supports the establishment of a co-programmed partnership zero-emission waterborne transport within Horizon Europe

On behalf of the European shipping industry, ECSA expresses its support for the move by the European Commission and Member States to establish a co-programmed partnership zero-emission waterborne transport in the framework of Horizon Europe (the EU’s future research and innovation programme). As informed by the Waterborne Technology Platform, this partnership will allow the strategic European waterborne transport sector to develop knowledge, technologies and solutions that will enable zero-emission shipping for all ship types and ship services.

The positive decision is attributed to the major contribution this partnership will have in achieving the objectives of the IMO’s GHG Strategy as well as the Green Deal of the new European Commission.

“Due to the different segments in shipping, there is no one-size-fits-all solution in the path to phasing out all air emissions from ships,” said ECSA Secretary General Martin Dorsman.

“Additionally, any solution needs to necessarily involve the widespread uptake of new technologies, a dramatic renewal of infrastructure, as well as full commitment and involvement of the whole maritime cluster.”

The co-programmed partnership on zero-emission waterborne transport under Horizon Europe will thus enable the sector to adopt a co-ordinated approach to develop and produce the necessary products, technologies and energy carriers for zero-emission waterborne transport to help reach the targets.

As stated in their statement, the Chairman of the Waterborne Technology Platform, Henk Prins, said:

“The Waterborne Technology Platform is fully committed to transform the waterborne transport sector into a zero-emission mode of transport. The partnership is therefore a very welcome instrument to ensure co-ordination amongst the various stakeholders of the European waterborne transport sector and to realise zero-emission waterborne transport as soon as possible. The partnership will enable the sector to speed up the necessary investments in Research, Development and Innovation, beyond the investments already done by the sector itself.”

ECSA is an observer in the Waterborne TP.

Source: ECSA