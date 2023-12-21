ECSA welcomes enhanced EU engagement and international cooperation in the Red Sea

European shipowners welcome the announcement from the EU to contribute to US Operation Prosperity Guardian through Operation EUNAVFOR Atalanta, by intensifying information sharing and by increasing presence with additional naval assets. This decision is a positive step to address the security challenges in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“The recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea area are deeply concerning. We welcome the enhanced EU engagement and international cooperation, and we strongly urge immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of our seafarers and the security of commercial vessels transiting through the area” said Sotiris Raptis, ECSA Secretary General.

ECSA stresses that shipping is the cornerstone of Europe’s security – from energy to food and supply chain security. Protecting key shipping routes and the international principle of freedom of navigation is essential to guarantee the security of the continent. ECSA also encourages and supports all coordinated efforts, including diplomatic, contributing to maintaining the freedom of navigation.

Source: ECSA European Community Shipowners’ Associations