ECSA welcomes Parliament’s strong support to Ocean Fund and ETS costs’ pass-through to operators

European shipowners welcome the strong cross-party support by the plenary of the European Parliament for key provisions under the revised Emission Trading System for shipping.

The European Parliament decided today its position on the revision of the EU ETS in the run-up to the negotiations with the Council (trilogues). A key element of the Parliament’s position is the enforcement of the ‘polluter-pays’ principle, by ensuring the mandatory pass-through of the ETS costs to the commercial operators of the vessels through contractual clauses. ECSA also welcomes the proposal of the Parliament to create a sector-dedicated fund and to earmark 75% of the revenues generated by the shipping allowances to the energy transition of the sector.

“European shipowners welcome the increased climate ambition of the ‘Fit for 55’ package. We have criticised the lack of consistency and have put forward workable solutions. The Parliament’s vote is a strong signal that the European policy-makers listen to us and take into account the proposals of our sector. We need all hands on deck and the role of the commercial operators is key for reducing emissions. The earmarking of the revenues to shipping is a prerequisite for financing the uptake of cleaner fuels. It’s a make-or-break moment for the decarbonisation of shipping and the competitiveness of the sector” said Sotiris Raptis, ECSA’s Secretary General.

The Parliament has also supported a proposal to address the issue of the ice-class vessels as well as special provisions for shipping in the outermost regions. In this regard, European shipowners look forward to engaging with the Parliament and the Council to reach an adequate solution.

Negotiations between the Parliament and the Council will be launched once the two institutions adopt their positions. ECSA will analyse the position of the Parliament and will reach out to the policy-makers with concrete recommendations.

You can find further information in our policy paper here and in its summary here. Our Framework conditions for an MBM for shipping can be found here.

Source: ECSA