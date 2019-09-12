ECSA welcomes the draft list of Commissioners-designate

On behalf of the shipping industry across the EU, ECSA warmly welcomes the draft list of the European Commission’s College-designate presented by President-elect Ursula von der Leyen yesterday.

As the operator of the EU’s international maritime transport of cargo, passengers and other services, the European shipping industry looks forward to working together with the new Commission to formulate the best policies to help the industry achieve its ambitions.

“President von der Leyen is setting a precedent in revolutionising the way the Commission works, by focussing on topics rather than hierarchy. We really support her aim to make the future College more coherent in its decision-making process. In particular, the new ‘One In, One Out’ principle will help reduce administrative burden for both citizens and industries. These changes are very much welcomed by ECSA,” said Secretary General Martin Dorsman.

“We very much appreciate the designation of Transport Commissioner Rovana Plumb, Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, Executive Vice-Presidents Frans Timmermans and Margrethe Vestager, as well as the rest of the Commissioners-designate. 76% of the EU’s external trade is shipped by sea and 40% of the world fleet is controlled by European shipowners. European shipping is a geostrategic asset to the EU, in the face of global challenges.”

European shipping will actively contribute to the Commission President-elect’s ambition in the European Green Deal to make the EU the world’s first carbon-neutral continent. Shipping is already a sustainable mode of transport, and we are committed to becoming carbon-neutral as soon as possible within this century.

Source: ECSA