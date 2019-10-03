Ecuador says ‘no mas’ to oil quotas, dealing another blow to OPEC unity

OPEC’s quest for higher oil prices just got a bit harder, and the limits of its cohesiveness are being tested again.

Ecuador’s surprise announcement Tuesday that it was quitting the group at the end of the year amounts to a rejection of efforts by kingpin Saudi Arabia to tighten compliance with OPEC’s crude output quotas, as nearly three years of production cuts in concert with Russia and other allies have yet to bring oil prices back up to where many members need them to balance their budgets.

OPEC had already been rocked last December, with Qatar’s unexpected withdrawal, and now Ecuador’s abrupt exit shrinks the organization’s membership to 13.

The South American country’s official reasons for leaving, which came as a shock to several delegates and OPEC officials, came down to its desire to “reduce public spending and generate new income” in the name of “fiscal sustainability,” according to its energy ministry. The announcement came as the government imposed new austerity measures to comply with the terms of a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, as it tries to narrow a bloated deficit.

But its habitual noncompliance with its crude production quota under an OPEC/non-OPEC supply accord aimed at propping up the market also indicated the country’s lack of enthusiasm for continuing with the deal.

“This was sold as a way of saying we need further revenues from producing more oil,” an Ecuadorian source said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. “We are going to invest more, produce more. Ecuador was really bounded by the OPEC cuts.”

Just like Qatar, Ecuador’s contribution to OPEC’s market rebalancing efforts was relatively modest. The group’s fourth smallest product self-reported August crude output of 550,000 b/d — above its agreed cap of 508,000 b/d under the latest 1.2 million b/d OPEC/non-OPEC production cut deal that went into force in January and runs through March 2020.

In fact, Ecuador has produced in line with its quota for just one month, in January, and in retrospect, its recalcitrance was likely signalled when it set its 2019 budget with the production assumption of 564,000 b/d.

Sources close to Ecuador said the country, which first joined the OPEC fraternity of oil exporting countries in 1973 before withdrawing in 1992 and then reenlisting in 2007, had begun questioning its current membership as early as May.

Already in 2017, Ecuador tried to wiggle out of its OPEC cut commitment by declaring that its financial difficulties made compliance too much of a burden — only to be browbeaten by other members to get back in line.

The country has been banking on increased production from its contentious Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini fields in the Amazon forest, where indigenous tribes have protested the incursion on their traditional lands.

Some two-thirds of Ecuador’s crude production is exported, virtually all to creditors in China and Thailand to meet debt obligations, though the government hopes to sell more spot cargoes starting in 2021 under renegotiated loan terms.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE CAUSE

OPEC officials, predictably, are downplaying the impact of Ecuador’s departure, with several saying the rest of the group would remain intact.

“Every country has the right to do whatever they can do,” Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters Wednesday at an energy conference in Moscow. “I don’t want to be disrespectful but its contribution to OPEC production is relatively small.”

That is a different tune than what the prince was singing last month at an OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee meeting Abu Dhabi, when, in one of his first official duties after being named minister a week earlier, he said he would seek to bring a more inclusive spirit to the coalition that was increasingly being dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two largest producers.

“We should also never ever belittle the little contribution from wherever it may come, from any contributing country,” Abdulaziz said at the time. “Because it is all about the aggregation of these numbers.”

His comments, which came just a week before a massive attack on Saudi Arabia’s critical Abqaiq crude processing facility and Khurais oil field knocked half of the kingdom’s production capacity offline on September 14, were made in light of pressure he had exerted on several members who were producing above their quotas to improve their compliance.

Saudi Arabia was tiring of free riders on its efforts to push prices higher, and the tighter conformity would reduce the OPEC/non-OPEC coalition’s total production by some 400,000 b/d, officials said.

Iraq and Nigeria, which attended the monitoring committee meeting, bore the brunt of the prince’s full court press, but all noncompliant members would receive a talking to, he said.

Ecuador got the kingpin’s message, but decided it would not play ball.

