Ecuador to support OPEC if production cuts maintained- minister

in Oil & Companies News 22/05/2018

Ecuador will continue to support OPEC if it decides to maintain output cuts because the Andean country is producing below its set limit, Oil Minister Carlos Perez said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“Today we are producing below the limit set by OPEC of 520,000 barrels-per-day,” Perez told journalists, adding production in May was around 513,000 bpd.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

