Edison: First Offloading Of LNG At Coastal Deposit Of Dig In Ravenna

Testing and verification activities of the plant in Ravenna began today with the first offloading of liquefied natural gas in the deposit: it is the first coastal LNG deposit in Italy for the sustainable mobility of heavy-duty and maritime transport, and will be put into service next October.

Ravenna – Milan, September, 2021 – Edison announces the starting of the first offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the small scale coastal deposit in Ravenna, owned by Depositi Italiani GNL, DIG (51% Pir, 30% Edison, 19% Scale Gas). The LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen, dedicated to Edison’s small scale activities docked at the quay in front of the coastal deposit of the Ravenna Port, starting the controlled filling operations of the tanks, after taking the first cargo of LNG at Enagás plant in Barcelona, Spain. These activities mark the beginning of the test period of the deposit functional to its commissioning, scheduled for next October.

With the DIG plant in Ravenna, Edison launches the first small-scale LNG integrated logistic chain in Italy (small-scale liquefied natural gas plants) with a sustainable mobility development plan in the transportation sector, both for heavy-duty and maritime transport. The operation confirms Edison’s commitment to decarbonisation also in the transport sector, in line with European objectives. In fact, compared to traditional fossil fuels, LNG completely eliminates emissions of sulfur oxide (SOX) and fine dust (PM), reduces the emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOX) by 80-90% and those of carbon dioxide (CO2) by 20%.

With a storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of LNG and an annual handling of over 1 million cubic meters of liquid gas, the Ravenna deposit will be able to make LNG available in Italy to fuel at least 12,000 trucks and up to 48 ferries a year.

Source: Edison