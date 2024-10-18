EEX to launch new futures for dry and LNG freight markets

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will introduce a new suite of freight futures and options contracts for the dry and LNG freight markets from 25 November 2024.

The products comprise the new Baltic Supramax 11TC Freight Month Future, Baltic Supramax and Capsize Month Options for various routes in addition to the EEX Baltic LNG 174 Freight Month Futures for three intercontinental routes.

Steffen Koehler, COO of EEX, comments: “The EEX freight futures markets have seen significant growth in importance as well as volumes over the past years, and we believe that an extended offering for these sectors will be essential to meet the growing market demand.”

For the LNG market, EEX already offers the JKM LNG Natural Gas Futures and the recently launched TTF Futures denominated in USD.

All contracts will be cleared in Europe via the European Commodity Clearing (ECC).

In parallel, EEX is to extend its offering for the power markets from the end of November.

Source: The European Energy Exchange (EEX)