Effects of the IMO 2020 Sulphur cap on liner shipping

Alphaliner, pioneer and leading provider of in-depth analysis to the liner shipping industry, combined with advanced solutions for liner shipping professionals, reaffirming its global leadership with a heading presentation on Day One at Intermodal Europe 2019, shortly after the opening panel discussion. The event is a world-class exhibition and conference for companies associated with the container and intermodal industries, covering all areas of container shipping and logistics.

In this talk, Stefan Verberckmoes, analyst and editor at Alphaliner, presents multiple options for vessel owners to comply with the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations, including the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers), the use of LNG for propulsion or a switch to the more expensive Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). Most container carriers have taken their time to compare all options, which means that a majority of the 5,300+ cellular ships will have to bunker VLSFO as from next year. Alphaliner however notes a strong increase in the installation of scrubbers since June. 153 ships were equipped with a scrubber at the end of October and this number is expected to rise to 260 vessels by 1 January, which represent a total capacity of 2.3 Mteu (10% of the total container fleet capacity).

Stefan further elaborates on the extra fuel costs which carriers want to pass on to shippers and forwarders. Although higher bunker costs have a direct effect on total operating expenses, historical data of Alphaliner shows that there is no direct relation between fuel prices and financial results. Operating margins largely depend on the revenues of the carriers (freight rates) which are influenced by the ratio between cargo demand and the capacity offered by the ship operators.

The IMO 2020 Sulphur cap is in fact changing this ratio as a large number of ultra large container ships (ULCS) and 18,000+ teu megamax vessels are taken out of active service for scrubber retrofits, which have lasted for 62 days on average so far according to Alphaliner data. At the end of October no less than 86 vessels were staying at a repair yard for a scrubber retrofit, with a least 14 other ships waiting at sea for a yard slot to become available. Alphaliner expects this trend to continue in 2020. By the end of next year total capacity of ships equipped with an exhaust gas cleaning system is expected to reach 5 Mteu.

Alphaliner is the preferred source of info for 5,500+ shipping professionals worldwide who enjoy access to accurate and valuable data. This exclusive access to market intelligence reduces analytical time and cost. The online platform provides detailed information on more than 1,600 liner services, including the participating carriers with real time tracking of the ships deployed and the slot takers along with the port rotation, duration of the rotation and the frequency for each service. The vessel commercial history is adding another layer to this unique combination. Port and terminal activity by ships and operators is made fully transparent thanks to a 50,000+ proprietary polygons network defining zones, waypoints, anchorages, ports and berths, all interacting dynamically with ship’s deployment per service and refined AIS data.

Alphaliner provides an exclusive chance for Intermodal visitors and exhibitors to discover this unique solution. Complimentary copies of Alphaliner weekly and monthly publications will also be available.

“IMO 2020 is practically at our doorsteps and will affect a majority of the business”, said Jacques Goudchaux, Manager of Alphaliner. “We at Alphaliner worked relentlessly to provide our clients with the latest info on scrubber-fitted and LNG-ready vessels. Our customers will be optimally positioned for the upcoming changes in the industry and any transformations the fleet undergoes. We don’t sell promises at Alphaliner. We deliver proven and reliable solutions.”

Source: Alphaliner