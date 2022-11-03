Efficiency analysis – how do your ships stand up?

Technology is expected to play a significant part in the emissions reduction transition as was highlighted by this year’s World Maritime Day theme of ‘New technologies for greener shipping’, chosen by IMO.

And it’s proving to be the case for two new International Maritime Organization regulations – the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), which is concerned with the emissions a ship produces during operations, and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) that analyses its design. Hempel data shows that around 80 per cent of global tonnage has either taken or will be required to take action – whether operational or through investment in technology – to comply with these new emissions-reduction rules.

The 1 January measures will index individual ships’ efficiency levels, effectively designating some ships as suitable to trade and others as falling below the bar.

Only a few measures are recognised in the industry as having an immediate positive impact on a vessel’s CII rating, including high-end hull coatings such as Hempaguard, Hempel’s range of reduced friction silicone-based coatings based on Actiguard® technology. This range of Hempel coatings combines the smoothness of a silicone coating with non-stick properties that significantly reduces biofouling on a vessel’s hull.

As a marine coatings provider, we believe that our role in shipping’s shift to reduce emissions is as a trusted industry advisor. Ship owners and operators often ask about the various emissions-reducing options available to them and in response we have created a platform that can generate a coatings impact report for any vessel in the world fleet.

These reports give ship-specific CII and EEXI analysis for any coating, not only Hempel’s, and can compare and contrast between available products. It gives customers accurate data on the cost of ownership, return on investment and CII/EEXI impact of our coatings prior to investment.

The CII & EEXI Impact Analysis Tool determines the performance of a hull coating by the out of ‘dock power gain’ and the ‘speed loss percentage’.

It can be visualised as follows: Out of dock power gain + speed loss in power = total savings percentage.

We recommend that two or three paint systems are analysed including the existing system already applied to the vessel, so that accurate comparisons can be drawn.

Hempel understands the investment levels required by industry in order to bring their vessels in line with the new regulations, and suggest that the following criteria before committing to a new hull coating product or service:

– Expected impact on CII for different coating systems, surface preparation scenarios and, if needed, the Vref (speed reference as defined in model test) change for the purpose of EEXI.

– Total cost of ownership associated with the coating choice, including the cost of the coating itself, shipyard cost for surface preparation and paint application, cost of cleaning based on the expected performance of chosen coating, fuel cost over the ship’s service life, and return on investment in months.

– Any economic benefits for the owner and operator, including fuel savings for the charter period and increase in daily earnings (time charter equivalent).

Most importantly, Hempaguard can increase vessel efficiency from an operational perspective by reducing the actual fuel consumption, leading to reduced emissions and an improved CII rating. This makes a hull coatings upgrade one of the most attractive options among energy efficiency technologies, providing high efficiency gains guaranteed and at the same time low total cost of ownership and fast return on investment.

Source: By Philippos Sfiris, Head of Go-to-Market Strategy, Marine , Hempel, Article arranged exclusively for Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide (www.hellenicshippingnews.com)