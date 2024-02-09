eGlobe ECDIS by ChartWorld: New Type-Approval

ChartWorld is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed a new type-approval for its eGlobe G2 ECDIS, performed by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) at the end of 2023.

This renewed type-approval was required due to the new IEC 62288 Edition 3, (“Presentation of navigation-related information on shipborne navigational

displays”. Compliance with this requirement became mandatory for all new ECDIS installations on European-flagged vessels as of 1st January 2024.

The changes in the ECDIS software relate to new standard symbols issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), specifically for operational icons and AIS-related colors and symbols, used for the various AIS object classes. IEC also required enhanced handling of SRM (safety related messages) inside the ECDIS.

Ralf Lehnert, Director Maritime Solutions at Chartworld, noted: ”It was a challenge to achieve this approval in-time, as the implementation period granted by the IEC was relatively short. We were prepared and we booked an approval slot early enough, at a well-recognized Notified Body (DNV), to present and demonstrate the updated functionality.

The eGlobe G2 ECDIS is now one of the first systems which complies with the new standard.”

A new edition of the interactive eGlobe Onboard-Familiarisation System (OFS) is under preparation and will be launched during Q2 2024.

This will reflect the operational changes affected, educating the mariner in the type-specific navigational workflow under the new standard.

ChartWorld is offering ECDIS-as-a-service, so the eGlobe ECDIS is regularly updated and offers a lifetime warranty; this means that customers subscribing to the service can rest assured that they are always in compliance with ever-changing regulations.

Source: ChartWorld