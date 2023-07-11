EGT, LLC Announces Investment to Expand Capacity of Its Export Terminal

EGT, LLC, a joint venture among Bunge (NYSE:BG), Pan Ocean America and Agtegra Cooperative, announced that it will nearly triple the current capacity of soybean meal (SBM) storage at its Longview, WA export terminal. The project, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, also includes improving handling capabilities, enabling it to operate with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.

“This investment will allow us to better serve our customers at both ends of our value chain, providing an additional export outlet for the incremental meal expected to be produced in the US, mostly influenced by higher demand for vegetable oil from the renewable diesel industry,” said Jason Gertken, EGT’s President. “We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to the Longview community with this expansion.”

EGT’s terminal handles up to 150 vessels per year, with an annual throughput capacity of approximately 9 million metric tons.

Source: EGT, LLC