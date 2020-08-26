Egypt aims to boost annual commodity exports to $100bln

Egypt is looking to increase the value of its commodity exports to $100 billion annually, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, said.

Gamea noted that the country aims to boost its exports with a special focus on the African continent, one of Egypt’s major trade partners, according to a statement on Monday.

For his part, the Chairman of the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers, Khaled Abul Makarem, revealed that Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria account for two thirds of Egypt’s total exports to Africa.

In 2019, exports of chemical industries amounted to $5.5 billion, including $1.2 billion worth of exports to the African continent, he added.

Source: Mubasher