Egypt buys 1mln tonnes of local wheat so far in harvest season

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, started its local harvest season on April 15.

An Egyptian farmer carries a bundle of freshly harvested wheat during the launch of the Government’s local wheat harvest at a field at Beni Suef, south of Cairo, south of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017.

DUBAI- Egypt’s supply minister said on Sunday the government had purhcased 1 million tonnes of wheat from local farmers in the first two weeks of the harvesting season.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, started its local harvest season on April 15. The government has said it expects to procure 3.6 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (By Maha El Dahan)