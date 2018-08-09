Egypt buys 21,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, 20,000 tonnes of soy oil

Egypt’s state-buyer purchased 21,500 tonnes of sunflower oil and 20,000 tonnes of soyoil at a tender on Wednesday, it said.

GASC did not provide further details of the purchase, but traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

*Aston: 11,500 tonnes of sunflower oil at $760.93

*ADM: 10,000 tonnes of sunflower at $760.93

*Watania: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 12,300 Egyptian pounds ($689.85)

*Alex Seeds: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 12,300 Egyptian pounds ($689.85)

For a full list of offers presented in the tender.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Michael Hogan and Eric Knecht; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kirsten Donovan)