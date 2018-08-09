Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Egypt buys 21,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, 20,000 tonnes of soy oil

Egypt buys 21,500 tonnes of sunflower oil, 20,000 tonnes of soy oil

in Freight News 09/08/2018

Egypt’s state-buyer purchased 21,500 tonnes of sunflower oil and 20,000 tonnes of soyoil at a tender on Wednesday, it said.

GASC did not provide further details of the purchase, but traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

*Aston: 11,500 tonnes of sunflower oil at $760.93

*ADM: 10,000 tonnes of sunflower at $760.93

*Watania: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 12,300 Egyptian pounds ($689.85)

*Alex Seeds: 10,000 tonnes of soyoil at 12,300 Egyptian pounds ($689.85)

For a full list of offers presented in the tender.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Michael Hogan and Eric Knecht; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jan Harvey and Kirsten Donovan)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software