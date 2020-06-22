Egypt buys 59,000 tonnes of soyoil in local tender -trade

Egypt’s state buyer GASC bought 59,000 tonnes of soyoil at its latest local buying tender, Cairo-based traders said on Sunday.

The oil is for delivery Aug. 10-30.

The oil was purchased at the price of 10,925 Egyptian pounds ($675.63) a tonne.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

– Alex Co: 25,000 tonnes

– El Magd Co: 5,000 tonnes

-El Safa Co: 7,000 tonnes

– Watanya: 15,000 tonnes

-Cairo 3M: 3,000 tonnes

– Evergreen Co: 4,000 tonnes

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )