EGYPT DATA: Petcoke imports drop 66% on month in September

Egypt’s petcoke imports decreased month on month in September, following a 69% increase in August, driven by reduced demand as buyers in Egypt showed less inquiry amid ample stock levels, market sources said.

In September, Egypt imported 30,100 mt of petcoke, a 66% decline from August but an increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the Port of Alexandria on Oct. 27. Notably, Egypt did not import any petcoke during the same period in 2023.

Until September 2024, Spain and the US were the primary suppliers of petcoke to Egypt. However, Kuwait was the only supplier of petcoke to Egypt in September.

The fall in petcoke imports during the month was led by decreased demand from buyers in Egypt as they had sufficient stocks available, according to market participants.

Moreover, increased freight rates led to a rise in the price of delivered petcoke to Turkey in September, market participants said.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed weekly CIF Turkey 5.5% sulfur petcoke prices at $88.25/mt on average in September, down $2.85 on the month. Platts assessed CIF Turkey 5.5% sulfur content petcoke at $81.50/mt on Oct. 23, up $1.50 from the previous week.

According to the data, September’s petcoke imports entered the country via the port of Alexandria and were purchased by an Egypt-based aluminum producer.

From January to September, Egypt imported 524,876 mt of petcoke, a decline from 615,831 mt during the same period in 2023.

