Egypt Expects Delayed Russian Wheat Shipment In November, Supply Minister Says

Egypt still expects to receive a delayed shipment of Russian wheat this November, supply minister Sherif Farouk said, after the consignment initially set for October faced delays.

Egypt’s supply ministry announced in September that it had secured 430,000 metric tons of Russian wheat at $235 per ton through a direct purchase, diverging from its usual practice of acquiring wheat via tenders.

Key details of the transaction, including the supplier and payment terms, were not disclosed, sparking speculation among traders.

Egypt, one of the world’s top wheat importers, has been striving to secure 3.8 million tons of wheat following directives from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The president sought to launch the country’s largest-ever tender to cover more than half of its annual wheat needs, with deliveries stretching through April 2025. However, with bids coming in at a premium as sellers hedged against global uncertainties, the tender only managed to secure around 7% of the targeted volume.

Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), then began direct negotiations with suppliers, including an unnamed Egyptian intermediary, in an effort to find more favourable deals.

After weeks of negotiations, the supply ministry announced it contracted for 430,000 tons of Russian wheat.

“Egypt was seeking over 400,000 tons of wheat. This is not an amount you can move quietly. If a company is sourcing wheat in Russia in this volume, it’s bound to attract attention,” an Egyptian grain trader told Reuters.

Addressing concerns about the shipment, Farouk reaffirmed on Monday that the deal was still on track.

“The shipment is expected to proceed in November,” he said.

If successful, the deal could see Egypt stay away from the global market, while it continues to rely on direct wheat deals for monthly supplies from November to April through a joint venture between an Egyptian entity and a major global supplier on a monthly basis, sources previously told Reuters. They did not disclose the names of the companies due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)