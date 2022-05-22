Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / Egypt expects Suez Canal revenues to hit $7 billion by end of fiscal year – minister

Egypt expects Suez Canal revenues to hit $7 billion by end of fiscal year – minister

in Port News 23/05/2022

Egypt expects the Suez Canal’s revenues to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday.

Tourism revenues are expected to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government’s main sources of foreign currency.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, Writing by Moataz Mohamed, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software