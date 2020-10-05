Egypt mulls operating multipurpose terminal in Alexandria Port with Singapore

Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir met with the Singaporean ambassador in Cairo Dominic Goh and officials from the PSA (Port of Singapore Authority) Corporation, to discuss cooperation in managing and operating a multipurpose terminal in Alexandria Port.

During the video-conference meeting Wazir explained that his ministry is working to renovate all sea ports in accordance with the Vision 2030 strategy to overhaul the nation’s maritime transport and logistics system.

This terminal is a pioneering project in maritime transport, he said, being the first of its kind to be implemented by Egyptian hands and capital.

All international companies working in this field have been invited to submit their bids, making this terminal one of the most important in the Middle East and the world, he added.

Singapore’s ambassador expressed the interest of the PSA, one of the most important container terminal operators in the world, in working with Egypt – especially regarding the Alexandria Port terminal, which will serve as a role-model for fruitful cooperation between both nations.

Egypt started constructing the multipurpose terminal in Alexandria Port at the beginning of this year, with an estimated completion set for early 2022 according to the Transport Ministry.

The ministry says that the terminal berths are 2450 meters and include trading yards of half a million square meters. It is capable of receiving six to seven ships at the same time, and is capable of handling 12-15 million tons of cargo annually divided into three trading stations (Containers – General cargo – Cars).

Source: Egypt Independent