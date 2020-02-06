Egypt planted 3.18 mln acres of wheat in 2019/2020

Egypt has planted 3.18 million feddans (1.34 million hectares) of wheat in the 2019-2020 season, just over the amount planted the previous year, an agriculture ministry official said.

All planted areas have been counted, Abbas al-Shennawi, the ministry’s head of services, told Reuters, adding that yields may rise this year due to more favourable weather.

Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, planted 3.16 million feddans in 2018-2019. It had originally been aiming to plant 3.5 million feddans this season.

Source: Reuters