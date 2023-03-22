Egypt releases corn, soy fodder worth $60mln from ports in week

Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation has released a total of 140,000 tons of corn and soy fodder worth $60 million from the country’s ports from March 10th to 16th, minister Al-Sayed El-Quseir announced on March 20th.

The amount included 124,000 tons of corn worth $45 million, 16,000 tons of soybeans worth $12 million, and feed additives worth about $3 million.

This brings the total amount of fodder released from October 16th, 2022 to March 16th, 2023, to 3.189 million tons, including 2.287 million tons of corn, and 902,000 tons of soybeans and feed additives with a total value of $1.575 billion.

This is part of the government’s efforts to secure the release of production inputs and fodders from ports in cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Source: Arab Finance