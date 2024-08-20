Egypt still aims to secure 3.8 million tonnes of wheat by year end

Egypt remains confident of securing its target of around 3.8 million metric tonnes of imported wheat by the end of 2024, through a combination of tenders, direct purchases and government-to-government agreements, a minister said on Monday.

Egypt’s state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), launched the tender – which traders said was the biggest ever by the world’s largest wheat importer – on Aug. 6.

“We still have (a) green light to engage in direct talks to get the best price,” Supply Minister Sherif Farouk told reporters on Monday, adding that Egypt should be afforded certain “advantages” in its wheat imports, whether through favorable payment terms or preferential pricing, because of the significance of its wheat buying.

Egypt said on Aug. 12 it purchased only 280,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender, falling significantly short of its target.

Traders attributed the shortfall to higher prices driven by the extended payment delays that were offered. Since then, GASC has engaged in informal discussions with suppliers, traders said.

Traders estimate that GASC is aiming to purchase up to 1.8 million tonnes of wheat from sellers including Russia, at a reported free-on-board price of around $248 per tonne, with payment made via 270-day letters of credit.

“We are confident that we can buy (wheat) at discounted prices from our two main sources, thanks to balanced foreign relations,” Farouk said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mohamed Ezz; Writing by Clauda Tanios and Mohamed Ezz; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)