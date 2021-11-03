Egypt Suez canal revenue rises 12.4% in October – canal chairman

Recent News

  

03/11/2021

Egypt’s Suez Canal reported $551 million in revenue for the month of October, the canal authority’s chairman, Osama Rabie, said on Tuesday.

The monthly revenue from transit through the canal increased 12.4% year on year, he added.

The canal’s revenue reached $4.862 billion from Jan. 1 to Oct. 12, the canal chief said in October.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Jon Boyle, Kirsten Donovan)

