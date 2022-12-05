Egypt: Suez Canal’s year-end revenues to hit $7.8bln

The annual revenues of the Suez Canal is expected to reach around $7.8 billion at the end of 2022, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie stated during a visit of a delegation of ambassadors from 11 Latin American countries, according to an official statement on November 30th.

Rabie noted that the SCA was implementing sustainable development projects under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for the rehabilitation of Bardawil Lake, the development of Sinai, and the recovery of the ecological system in the region.

The project aims to increase fish produced from the lake to 11,000 tons from 4,000 tons, Rabie revealed.

Furthermore, SCA’s head highlighted that the authority adopted an ambitious strategy for green transformation.

Source: Arab Finance