Egypt to lay 950km new gas supply pipelines by 2023

The plan is aimed at accommodating the expected increase in Egypt’s gas output due to the recent discoveries

The Egyptian government is planning to add 950 kilometres of pipelines to the national gas network by 2023, Minister of Petroleum Tarek Al-Mulla stated on Saturday.

A group of projects are under consideration to increase the length of country’s gas pipelines network to 8,750 kilometres by 2023, compared to the current 7,800 kilometres, the minister added.

Al-Mulla noted the plan is aimed at accommodating the expected increase in Egypt’s gas output due to the recent discoveries.

Source: Mubasher