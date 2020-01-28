Egypt Unveils 2 Carriers to Supply Ships with Fuel

Egypt has unveiled two new carriers Egypt2 and Egypt3 to supply vessels with fuel, with a total investment estimated at $14 million, in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek al-Mulla.

The Minister was accompanied by Port Said governor Lieutenant Adel al-Ghadban and a number of figures from the oil industry.

Mulla introduced the two new carriers in Port Said port, describing them as an important addition to the fleet of the offshore oil sector, which works in the field of vessel supply in Egyptian ports.

The Minister explained that the carriers are designed with European technology based on international standards, in the framework of the ministry’s strategy and its pioneering plan to develop and modernize the shipping sector.

The ministry wants to replace single-hull tankers with double-hull tankers, compatible with the latest international releases of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Last September, Egypt launched carrier Egypt1, bringing the number of two-hulled tankers of Misr Petroleum Company to three.

The minister added that this effectively contributes to supplying the ships with fuel along the navigation course of the Suez Canal, in conjunction with the implementation of the national project to transform Egypt into a regional center for oil and gas trading.

Mulla pointed out that Egypt had recently been able to enhance and restore competitiveness in the ship supplying activity, and achieve distinguished results.

President of Misr Petroleum Company, Hussein Fathy, explained that the storage capacity of each carrier is 1750 tons fully equipped with three pumps. They are run with automatic control systems in all operations in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) that ensure the protection of the Egyptian maritime environment and navigation in the Suez Canal.

Fathy indicated that the two vessels are expected to operate in Suez Canal and Port Said port, which will increase the company’s revenues, noting that since September, sales revenues of Egypt1 amounted to EGP223 million.

Source: Asharq Al-Awsat