Egypt wants to increase oil output by 60,000 barrels

Egypt wants to increase its oil output from 630,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 690,000 bpd by the end of the year. The information was published on the website of the newspaper Al Ahram, based on a statement from the minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla. If confirmed, it will be an increase of 60,000 ppd.

According to the minister, Egypt is implementing a plant to increase oil production. He said that the discoveries at Faghur Basin and Geisum open new horizons for further discoveries in terms of targeting a surge in oil production similar as the recent increase in gas production.

Source: Mena FN