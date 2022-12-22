Egyptian-Dutch JV to build logistics zone at Alexandria Port

Alexandria Port Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian-Dutch joint venture (JV), EDSCO, for the establishment, preparation, management, maintenance, and re-delivery of an integrated logistics zone for trading and storing dry bulk cargo, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport on December 20th.

EDSCO is a JV comprised Netherlands-based Vitra and Egypt’s AlFath.

Under the signed MoU, the logistics zone will be developed at Alexanderia Port’s pier 85, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir said.

The final contracts of the projects will be signed in the coming period, El-Wazir noted.

The project aims at achieving the optimum use of pier 85 in trading grains with a capacity of around 5 million tons annually, he added.

Extending over 35,000 square meters (sqm), the project will be built at pier 85/3 as per the highest technological and environmental standards.

Source: Arab Finance