Egypt’s customs authority collects over $403mln from 2 ports in December

The Egyptian Customs Authority registered approximately EGP 7.65 billion worth of customs duties, taxes, and other charges from the ports of Suez and Port Said in December 2022, Ahram Gate reported.

Suez Port

Suez Port collected EGP 4.11 billion in customs duties, taxes, and other fees during the last month of 2022.

The total value of taxes and customs duties collected from the imported certificates at the port stood at EGP 1.58 billion during December, while the value-added tax (VAT) reached EGP 2.57 billion.

Meanwhile, other fees imposed on the imported goods amounted to EGP 430.46 million last month.

Additionally, the exported goods hit a combined clearance value of EGP 11.35 billion. The goods included natural sand, juices, cosmetics, poultry feed, and more.

Charges and other fines imposed on the exported goods totalled EGP 13.15 million and EGP 38.77 million, respectively.

Port Said

The authority recorded EGP 3.53 billion worth of taxes, customs duties, and other charges at the port of Port Said in December 2022.

Furthermore, the aggregated value of taxes and customs duties from the imported certificates reached EGP 603.11 million in December, while the value-added tax (VAT) totalled EGP 2.93 billion.

The taxes and customs value of the exported goods amounted to EGP 5.79 billion, whereas the charges imposed on the items reached EGP 1.68 million.

It is worth noting that Dekheila Port logged EGP 1.94 billion worth of taxes, customs duties, and other charges in December. Additionally, the authority registered EGP 3.58 billion worth of taxes, customs duties, and other charges at Ain Sokhna Port.

Source: Mubasher