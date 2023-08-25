Egypt’s GALDP signs MOU for Burj Al-Arab Dry Port project

Egypt’s General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and Ocean Express Shipping have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and operate Burj Al-Arab Dry Port.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, a press statement from the Ministry said.

The project would be established over an area of 120 acres on the highway linking Burj Al-Arab city and the agricultural region of Banjar al-Sukkar, the statement said, adding that the Dry Port would be connected by railway and road to the ports of Alexandria, Dekheila, and Abu Qir Al Bahri.

The first phase of the Dry Port project will cover 40 percent of the project site and comprise of a railway freight terminal, yards for container handling, storage and inspection, customs building, facilities for empty container services, and offices of government agencies, the statement said.

The minister said the estimated cost of infrastructure and superstructure works for the project is 780 million Egyptian pounds ($25 million), adding that the first phase is planned to be implemented in 12 months.

He said the Dry Port will handle 2.5 million tonnes per annum of dry bulk goods and general goods in the first phase.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)